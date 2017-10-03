Hilarious moment a man is getting interviewed on live TV and his children interrupt

Assisstant professor Robert Kelly had been having a Skype interview at his home, an interview which was broadcast on national TV and suddenly, unknown to him, his toddler opened the door, walked in and began to dance. His interviewer noticed the child and alerted him, laughing as he said; "I think one of your children just moved in."
Good thing is that BBC took it really well and even saw the humour in it, sharing the video on Twitter with the caption;
"When live TV goes wrong... This BBC TV guest's children become the stars of the show."
When live TV goes wrong...— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) 10 March 2017
This BBC TV guest's children become the stars of the show. pic.twitter.com/gVWbcZmASh
