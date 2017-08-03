He's a drop out but this year Mark Zuckerberg will speak at the Harvard commencement

Zuckerberg founded Facebook while a Harvard sophomore in 2004 before dropping out to work on the company. The social network was once exclusively for college students, but now is used by more than 1 billion people each day.
In a video posted to his Facebook page, Zuckerberg joked with Microsoft cofounder and fellow Harvard dropout Bill Gates about the speaking engagement. Gates was the Harvard commencement speaker back in 2007, the same year Zuckerberg's wife, pediatrician Priscilla Chan, graduated from the university.
"They know we didn't actually graduate, right?" Zuckerberg says in the video.Back in 2003, Zuckerberg made facemash.com a "hot or not" for students. He was accused of "breaching security, violating copyrights and violating individual privacy," according to the Harvard Crimson, and had to face an administrative board to determine whether he should be kicked out.
