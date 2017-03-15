 Here's Joe Biden's favorite meme of himself and President Obama | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 March 2017

Here's Joe Biden's favorite meme of himself and President Obama

Over the last 8-years of President Obama's and his VP, Joe Biden's reign in America, the duo were used in thousands of internet memes because of their close relationship. Now, that he's out of office, Joe Biden has been made aware of the memes and he's picked his favorite one.

In an interview with Moneyish, Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden said when he first learned about them, he "sat for an hour and laughed".

She went on to reveal her dad's favorite one as an image of him and Obama hugging, above a caption celebrating their eight years of partnership.
1 comment:

christie benjamin said...

Obama nd Joe will forever be remembered....

15 March 2017 at 09:28

