Here's Donald Trump's $1.1 trillion budget that puts #AmericaFirst

Today, US President, Donald Trump released a $1.1 trillion budget outline that proposes a $54 billion increase in defense spending offset by deep cuts to the State Department, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as dozens of other federal programs.
Republicans on Capitol Hill applauded the ramp up in defense spending and cuts to non-military expenditures in President Donald Trump's proposed budget, while Democrats argued he was jeopardizing programs critical to American families. See the complete Budget Outline HERE
