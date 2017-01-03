Heiress Imperial Beauty shop coming to Port Harcourt March 4,2017 with amazing promo packages - Click to see how you can win

And finally, various types of accessories such as Necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings are available in all kinds.
Shop is located at:
No 7,Jackson Plaza, Orazi
Off GRA, Port Harcourt
Tel/whatsapp: 08037217949
E-mail: oluwabukolalawal092@gmail.com
Instagram: @heiressimperial_mfa
To celebrate their launch in Port Harcourt, they are inviting all LIB readers to partake in their promo packages
1. Come and shop with us, fabrics (men and female) buy 2 and get one fabric free. first 5 people that patronize us on 4/3/2017, gets free make up/and photo session.
2.Chance to be the face of heiress imperial for the month of march ( You get free makeup sessions, free photography and fabrics. with a gift of 50,000 and Accessories/Fabric of your choice )
Here’s how to win:
Simply follow @heiressimperial_mfa on instagram, and tag as many of your friends on the giveaway picture, get them to follow @heiressimperial_mfa. And that's it! The winner will be announced in 10 days.
Also 50% discounts for first 10 students to register for makeup training either personal training or professional training. Thanks
No comments:
Post a Comment