Heavy rains kills 117 people in Zimbabwe

At least 117 people have died due to torrential rains in Zimbabwe, while 106 others have been injured by lightning, Department of Civil Protection Unit (CPU) reported on Monday.
It was also reported that more than 1,930 houses and rural huts have been damaged countrywide, leaving 635 families homeless.
A total of 71 schools, five health institutions and 71 dams had their walls breached while several roads and bridges were washed away due to the incessant rains.
Zimbabwe has been receiving torrential rains since January, which is causing serious flooding.
Just last week, the country was hit by the downgraded Cyclone Dineo, particularly in the Tsholotsho District, where at least 850 people including children and the elderly have been displaced by flooding.
The villagers have been safely evacuated and are currently being housed at a local primary school.
According to the deputy director of CPU, Sibusisiwe Ndlovu, she said they would soon embark on an exercise to draw up mitigation measures to reduce flooding and its effects in future.
Source: Herald.co.zw
