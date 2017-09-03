 Heartwarming! Catholic priest and Islamic cleric share tearful farewell embrace in Minna, Niger State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 March 2017

Heartwarming! Catholic priest and Islamic cleric share tearful farewell embrace in Minna, Niger State

The love between both men transcends the barriers of colour, racial differences, religion, class and cultural limitations! The Catholic priest, who turned 80 years old last week, and served in a Government Secondary School in Minna, Niger State for 50 years and an Islamic cleric are pictured tearfully embracing each other, as the priest prepares to return to Ireland. Halima Bawa Bwari posted the photos on March 7th and wrote:


"The kind of embrace that is much needed especially in these days of insistent hate & dislike. Father O'Connell, a Catholic Priest, in a tearful farewell embrace with Shaykh Ahmad Lemu, an Islamic Cleric, in Minna. Father O'Connell has served in a Government Secondary School, Minna as a Principal for 50 years. He turned 80 earlier last week or so. He returns to Ireland on retirement. These 2 men have between themselves, educated, positively influenced and molded many Nigerlites, including my father & mother, among other close family & friends. May our lives be that of service & usefulness to others. Amin"
1 comment:

Ifeoma1010 said...

Oh wow. I am impressed. Hope we All learn from this.


9 March 2017 at 07:20

