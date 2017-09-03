"The kind of embrace that is much needed especially in these days of insistent hate & dislike. Father O'Connell, a Catholic Priest, in a tearful farewell embrace with Shaykh Ahmad Lemu, an Islamic Cleric, in Minna. Father O'Connell has served in a Government Secondary School, Minna as a Principal for 50 years. He turned 80 earlier last week or so. He returns to Ireland on retirement. These 2 men have between themselves, educated, positively influenced and molded many Nigerlites, including my father & mother, among other close family & friends. May our lives be that of service & usefulness to others. Amin"
Thursday, 9 March 2017
Heartwarming! Catholic priest and Islamic cleric share tearful farewell embrace in Minna, Niger State
1 comment:
Oh wow. I am impressed. Hope we All learn from this.
