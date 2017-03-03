Hayat for Humanity

This is the first time that such expansive project has been done in any of these local government areas in Kogi State, Barr. Amina Oyiza Yahya Bello for the first time , is the very First Lady of Kogi State who has ever showed such selfless devotion to the needs of Her people in such magnitude and has showed the action in the saying that charity indeed begins at home.
The women, youth, children and the elderly were overjoyed and elated at this most needed unexpected show of love. The team were there to facilitate hands on adequate support to everyone, one on one. There was also an intimate expression of joy as some women went into tears at this ray of sunshine That was shown by Her Excellency Barr . Mrs Amina Oyiza Yahya Bello.
Hayat Foundation has also been consistently reaching out through welfare through there monthly project programs. some beneficiaries who were in direct need of aid, one of such was a young amputee who lost his arm to electrification, a widow who have lost their husband to road accident whilst returning from his Excellency's inauguration, she has also reached out to widows amongst many others.
On the 9th of February Build a Heartfull Smile Foundation another NGO that advocates and reachest out to mothers and their special needs children came to inaugurate Her Excellency Barr. Mrs Amina Oyiza Yahya Bello as their Mentor saying she has raised all bars on issues relating to special needs children and for the first time in a long time the attention is higher to these vulnerable ones and the rest of world are now willing to do something in the African continent especially in Nigeria.
In her extraordinary way Her Excellency BARR.MRS AMINA OYIZA BELLO is not a pace setter but a woman who believes you can conquer all odds if only one believes and remains committed, HAYAT Foundation is the First project of its kind in Kogi State and we say May God continue to guide Her Excellency Barr. Mrs Amina Oyiza Yahya Bello First Lady of Kogi State as she continues to bring hope, succour and relief to the people of Kogi State.
