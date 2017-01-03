 Guys will you rock celebrity stylist Jeremiah SwankyJerry Ogbodo's matching outfit? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 1 March 2017

Guys will you rock celebrity stylist Jeremiah SwankyJerry Ogbodo's matching outfit?

The stylist wore this for big brother Nigeria eviction show. Another picture after the cut ...


Posted by at 3/01/2017 04:50:00 am

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Looks like beggar for Oshodi..

1 March 2017 at 05:16
Kingston said...

Yeah.
When am nt in my right senses tho.
He jus made me discover dat thin line btw fashion nd crase nd I think he crossed over 4rm dat fashion axis a little.

1 March 2017 at 05:34
Anonymous said...

Gay as fuck!

1 March 2017 at 05:47

