Gunmen kill three Fulani herdsmen in Southern Kaduna

Three Fulani herdsmen have been killed by some unknown gunmen in Southern Kaduna. According to residents of the area, the gunmen killed two Fulani herdsmen at Unguwan Maiyashi village in Jemaa Local Government of the State while another one was killed at Madakiya community of Zangon Kataf LGA, both in southern Kaduna, Saturday March 11th.
Confirming the incident, the state police command spokesperson, Aliyu Usman, said the remains of the herdsmen were this morning traced to a river. Aliyu also said some arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
