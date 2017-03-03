Guess Remy Ma can't get over Nicki Minaj's success! Lol. Releases another diss track...see full lyrics

Funkmaster Flex night
Remy, not another one
Why?
Oh man, oh man, oh man, not again
Rem!
[Verse 1]
I guess you know now who the head bitch is
I'm a savage, I be killin' dead bitches
I bet you wish that you ain't never said shit
Now they so busy shootin' videos and I'm like nah
Where the fuck is your song? I mean, come on
You know the pub want some bars, I'm Remy Ma
Güerito, I ain't sparrin' with you bozos
My raps too hard and you Miguel Cotto, uh
I swear to God, this chick a real fraud
Bet you wonderin' how I know your problems?
It's a lot of people that you really bothered
They was sellin' footage and you know I bought it
This ain't a little L, wait, wait
You took a Big L, you diggin' in the crates, yeah
I put you on the bench, you really press
She was absent, an automatic F
Waited four days, ma, where you been?
I came here in the 'Rari playin' Lil' Kim
Don't know what made you think that you could fuck with Rem
But I guess this is what I gotta do to make ya spit
[Hook]
Already took a L, now you got another one
I secure the bag, now I got another one
I caught the W, now I got another one
Yo, what's that shit you be sayin', Khaled?
(Another one)
Already took a L, now you got another one
I secure the bag, now I got another one
I caught the W, now I got another one
Yo, what's that shit you be sayin', Khaled?
(Another one)
[Verse 2]
Heard you callin' everyone
Now call 'em back, 'cause I got another one
Heard you was kiddin', sayin' I ain't havin' none
But that's okay baby, 'cause now you my son
They like, "Yo, Rem go in again"
My flow cold, her ink froze in the pen
You gotta go, you gotta go, lil hoe
I kick a dead horse till it don't move
Don't come around me, now I got the crown, see
I beat you with punches in 48, you Ronda Rousey
The wigs and nose, you a whole clown, B
I better not ever hear you say anything about me
I came from behind bars like a bottle girl
No candy bars, I raise the bar, I'm like a bodybuild
All blue Maserati, sawed-off lil shottie
Put blood in your head, leave your whole damn head red, Lil Yachty
Oh, and if you doubt that, you can catch me outside, bitch, how bout that?
When it's dark and hell is hot, I'll DM your ex
Sittin' here now like, "Who I'ma DM next?"
I handle these bars like a BMX, Grrr
Get at me dog, DMX
And I'm waitin' for a bitch to talk outta her neck
'Cause we got pictures, we got videos, and we got texts
[Hook]
Already took a L, now you got another one
I secure the bag, now I got another one
I caught the W, now I got another one
Yo, what's that shit you be sayin', Khaled?
(Another one)
Already took a L, now you got another one
I secure the bag, now I got another one
I caught the W, now I got another one
Yo, what's that shit you be sayin', Khaled?
(Another one)
