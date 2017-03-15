Great opportunity for graduates, undegraduates, first school leavers, working class, retiree etc...in an event trainning outfit

Mean waiting for what the Economy has to offer BUT the truth is that the Economy does not have anything to offer anyone,except you as a person has something great to offer the Economy then you become a valuable Asset.
A lot of family successfully sent their children to colleges and universities but at the End of the Day,they still come back home waiting for a white collar job while the expectant parent are still the ones putting food on the table instead of Vice versa
Yeah, Education should not be discouraged though, because EDUCATION + HAND WORK makes you stand out from your contemporaries who are not Educated.
Also a lot of Educated housewives have successfully turn to' MAMA APATI',sitting home doing nothing and waiting for Oga to bring Money Home everyday.BEAR IN MIND that most successful marriage now is because Madam is also Equal to the Task.
Moreover a lot of working class are working physically like an Elephant but eating like an Ant,which means what some earn is not enough atall to take care of all their Needs,,FOR this particular set of people PLAN B means of making Income should be their Next option
ONce again,Here is another great opportunity From PIK AND GREEN EVENTS TRAINING CENTRE for you to partake in the EVENTpreneur business which is the Most Lucrative industry Now in the whole world,IRRESPECTIVE OF THE GLOBAL Economy RECESSION a lot of people still celebrate weddings,Birthdays,chieftancy,
-Event decor must be done to make your venue attractive and appealing
-Cake making is also used as a symbol of celebration
-Smallchops and cocktail drinks are also very important to be served after or before main meal as refreshment
-Makeup,gele and beads:The celebrant and the attendee will always want to look gorgeous with beads on their neck to show people the Kind of stuff they are made of.........
YOU CAN GET YOURSELF SPECIALIZED IN ONE OR MORE OF OUR FOLLOWING COURSES
1.EVENTS DECORATION AND MANAGEMENT
2.SMALL CHOPS AND COCKTAIL DRINKS
3.CAKE MAKING AND PASTRIES
4.MAKE UP AND GELE
5.BEADS AND WIRE WORKS
6.ANKARA ACCESSORIES MAKING
TIME TABLE ,FEE,DAYS FOR FULL TIME AND PART TIME
1.EVENT DECOR AND MANAGMENT
* FULL TIME:MON & TUE(10-4pm)
12WEEKS(N35,000)
*PART TIME
SATURDAY(10-6pm)
16WEEKS(N40,000)
2.SMALL CHOPS AND COCKTAIL DRINKS
*FULL TIME:WED & THUR(10-4pm)
8WEEKS(N40,000)
*PART TIME
SUNDAYS(1-6pm)
12WEEKS(N50,000)
3.CAKE MAKING AND PASTRIES
FULL TIME:THUR & FRI(10-4pm)
12WEEKS(N50,000)
PART TIME
SATURDAYS(1-6pm)
16WEEKS(N60,000)
4.MAKE UP AND GELE TYING
FULL TIME:WED & THUR(10-4pm)
12WEEKS (N40,000)
PART TIME
SUNDAYS(1-6pm)
16WEEKS (N50,000)
5.BEADS AND WIRE WORKS
FULL TIME:THUR & FRI(10-4pm)
12WEEKS(N40,000)
PART TIME
SUNDAYS(1-6pm)
16WEEKS(N50,000)
6.ANKARA ASS.MAKING
PART TME ONLY
SAT (10-4pm)
SUN(1-4pm)
N50,000
RESUMPTION DATE; FULL TIME;MONDAY 20TH MARCH 2017
OUR FACILITATORS:we have employed well skilled,talented and highly Educated instructor to give you the Best
INTERNSHIP:only available for good and talented student in a good event related outfit for further experience and networking
ACCOMMODATION:available for our prospective students outside Lagos
FORMS ARE AVAILABLE NOW(N2000) single form covers more than one courses
VENUE:OUR TRAINING CENTRE....21 OBAFEMI AWOLOWO WAY,NEW GARAGE BSTOP IKEJA LAGOS
LIKE US ON FACEBOOKS:pik & green event training centre!
FOR ENQUIRY CALL:08130070047
08091069099
No comments:
Post a Comment