Graphic: Uganda Police Spokesperson, his bodyguard and driver shot dead

Uganda's police spokesperson Andrew Kaweesi, his driver Godfrey Mambewa and his bodyguard Corporal Kenneth Erau were shot dead at about 9am on Friday morning, March 17th, near his home in Kulambiro in Kisaasi.
According to government spokesman, Ofwono Opondo, details of the attack, including the motive, were unclear but said the assailants must have used a 'powerful weapon', given they knew they were attacking armed people.
Eye witnesses say the shooting lasted for more than 10 minutes and more than 50 shots fired. It was gathered that the perpetrators first shot at the Police car from both sides.
Presidential Press Secretary Linda Nabusayi confirmed the incident to the Daily Monitor.
"It is true and it's so sad," Ms Nabusayi said when asked to confirm whether Mr Kaweesi was one of the three police officers killed in the Friday morning shooting.
It is not yet clear how Kaweesi was killed but Inspector-General of Police Kale Kayihura and other senior security officers have rushed to the scene to ascertain what could have happened.
Kaweesi, who also held the position of director human resource, was in August 2016 appointed by IGP Kayihura the special police spokesman as the force attempted to repair its image tainted by a string of brutality case and public relations nightmares.
Mr Kaweesi, whom Gen Kayihura had earlier removed from the Kampala Metropolitan Police command and later from the Directorate of Operations for being “in the media too often”, had been tasked to reclaim the force’s lost public trust.
