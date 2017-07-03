Graphic photos: Young girl crushed to death by a truck in Anambra

This sad incident happened at beside St Jude Catholic church at Adazi-Ani in Anambra state yesterday. According to Facebook user, Valentine Kenechukwu, the unidentified girl is a student of Community High Achool Adazi-Ani. He wrote:
"Just in...oh my God!! This young girl a student of community high skul Adazi.. met his untimely death this morning wen a trailer belonging to coca cola company lost control and ran into her at 9.00 junction Adazi-Ani.... may the soul of this innocent girl rest in peace... Amen.... and to his parents & family may God give u the fortitude to bear the loss Amen"
