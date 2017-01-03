 Graphic photos from the scene of the gruesome mother and her 3 children in an uncompleted building in Ikorodu | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 1 March 2017

Graphic photos from the scene of the gruesome mother and her 3 children in an uncompleted building in Ikorodu

A mother and her three children were killed by unknown persons in an uncompleted church building at Agbowa, near Ikorodu in Lagos state in the early hours today. Read the initial story here. Someone said they were killed with grinding stones. Too sad! Continue to see horrific photos from the scene..



3/01/2017 08:51:00 pm

4 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

sad!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

1 March 2017 at 20:54
Queez said...

Linda please do something about your selling and your captions.

It is getting out of hand. How can you write this "Graphic photos from the scene of the gruesome mother and her 3 children in an uncompleted building in Ikorodu".

Haba!!!

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace in Jesus name...

1 March 2017 at 20:54
Victor Kachi said...

Nawa ooo... wickedness




1 March 2017 at 20:58
ufuoma umukoro said...

Oh my God! What is this? Why are men so wicked. What did this woman and her little children do to deserve this.. God have mercy.. Rip to d dead.

1 March 2017 at 21:01

