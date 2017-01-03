A mother and her three children were killed by unknown persons in an uncompleted church
building at Agbowa, near Ikorodu in Lagos state in the early hours today. Read the initial story here
. Someone said they were killed with grinding stones. Too sad! Continue to see horrific photos from the scene..
4 comments:
sad!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Linda please do something about your selling and your captions.
It is getting out of hand. How can you write this "Graphic photos from the scene of the gruesome mother and her 3 children in an uncompleted building in Ikorodu".
Haba!!!
May the soul of the deceased rest in peace in Jesus name...
Nawa ooo... wickedness
Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all networks @ Entclass.com
Oh my God! What is this? Why are men so wicked. What did this woman and her little children do to deserve this.. God have mercy.. Rip to d dead.
Post a Comment