Graphic photos: 4 final year Nursing students killed in fatal accident

Four final year students of Sunyani-Tanoso Nursing Training College, Ghana were killed in a ghastly motor accident which occurred on Saturday March 11th, along Sunyani-Abeseim road.
The students identified as Dora, Florence, Gifty and Vivian were returning from Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Nomination Jam when they were killed in the accident. The driver survived but sustained serious injuries. See graphic photos from the accident scene after the cut.
May their souls rest in peace, amen.
