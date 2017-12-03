Graphic photo of the pregnant suicide bomber intercepted and gunned down in Borno

Two female suicide bombers, one of them pregnant, were intercepted and killed by
security operatives and civilian JTF, today as they attempted to attack a security post at Ummarari village along Mulai
axis of Maiduguri Damboa road at the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State
capital.
3 comments:
Islam and jihad. Another souls gone to hell.
When will Moslems realize that killing for allah and their rapist prophet Mohammad will only lead to everlasting death?
Why can't they arrest the imams preaching 78 virgins for islamic suicide bombers?
Enter your comment...Linda na wa oo wetin I do u. U know dey enter my comments at all
Education level eally needs to be increased in some parts of the north.
