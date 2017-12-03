 Graphic photo of the pregnant suicide bomber intercepted and gunned down in Borno | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 12 March 2017

Graphic photo of the pregnant suicide bomber intercepted and gunned down in Borno

Two female suicide bombers, one of them pregnant, were intercepted and killed by security operatives and civilian JTF, today as they attempted to attack a security post at Ummarari village along Mulai axis of Maiduguri Damboa road at the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State capital.
Peter James said...

Islam and jihad. Another souls gone to hell.

When will Moslems realize that killing for allah and their rapist prophet Mohammad will only lead to everlasting death?

Why can't they arrest the imams preaching 78 virgins for islamic suicide bombers?

12 March 2017 at 17:44
Anonymous said...

12 March 2017 at 17:59
kayode odusanya said...

Education level eally needs to be increased in some parts of the north.


12 March 2017 at 18:05

