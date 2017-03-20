Graphic: Many dead, several injured as huge trees fall on students and tourists at Kintampo Waterfalls, Ghana

At least 17 revelers and tourists mostly high school students died after a huge tree fell on them at Kintampo waterfalls in Brong Ahafo Region, Ghana on Sunday, March 19th.Huge trees fell from uphill crushing and trapping people in the water. Many are still trapped in there. Several others injured in the accident are receiving treatment at the regional hospital, according to Kintampo divisional police commander Desmond Boampong.
There are currently different versions of casualties. Another police officer Desmond Oppong Boanu said the death toll was 18.
The victims, who are mostly senior high school students, were on an excursion and swimming beneath the fall when a rainstorm accompanied by a strong wind and thunder forced the tree to fall over them.
Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service and the police service are currently at the scene to rescue those trapped under the fallen tree.
A statement issued by Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Catherine Abelema Afeku, on the tragic incident and death of students, reads:
"The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture , Hon. Catherine Abelema Afeku, wishes to express her sincere sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims caught up in the unfortunate rainstorm that hit the Kintampo waterfalls on Sunday 19th March 2017, killing and injuring many . The dead and injured, mostly students were part of different groups visiting the site .
"We extend our condolences to the families of the dead and pray for the injured who have been rushed to the Kintampo and Techiman General Hospitals", she said.
"The Ghana Tourism Authority will work closely with the Ghana Police and the Kintampo District Assembly to ensure the families receive needed support and information. The statement urges the media and the General Public to be circumspect in their reportage especially in the sharing of images of the dead and critically injured."
