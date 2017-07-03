Gov. Amosun, Oba Gbadebo extol Globacom for contributing to the development of Ogun State

The Next Generation Network, Globacom, has received accolades from the Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, for contributing to the development of Egbaland and Ogun State in general through the sponsorship of Lisabi Festival consecutively in the last six years.
The personalities who gave Globacom a pat on the back at the grand finale of the Lisabi Festival held recently in Abeokuta also prayed for the continued success of the telecommunications company. Whilst delivering the royal blessings, Oba Gbadebo prayed that Globacom would be second to none in the industry, adding that the company would continue to grow in leaps and bounds.
The 2017 Lisabi Festival is the 31st edition of the annual celebrations. It was attended by Egba indigenes from all over the world. The Festival is usually a week long affair which started with the booming of guns on the Olumo rock, the symbol of the Egbas. Other programmes held included quiz and debate competitions amongst secondary schools in the six local governments which constituted Egbaland. The theme of this year’s celebration was “Self reliance through agriculture for a secured future” and the topic was thoroughly thrashed out at the seminar held at the iconic Centenary Hall in Abeokuta built in 1830 by the panelists which included Dr. Olukemi Adenusi, Professor Lukman Aderibigbe, Professor Funmilayo Adebambo and a Director, Ogun Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. A.O. Ajayi.
The Alake directed all social societies, clubs and Council of chiefs in Egbaland to formulate strategies to harness the huge export potentials in agricultural products common in the area. The paramount ruler noted that Nigeria should produce her food to shed the toga of “karikachop” it currently carries, adding that products like black soap, coconut oil, shea butter, livestock and plantain chips were money spinners Egba indigenes could profitably invest in. The speakers called for an agricultural revolution in the country and suggested that every household should be involved in livestock, fisheries, horticulture, food crop production, adding that the backyard of homes should be utilized for agricultural production. They advised that the backyard of homes should be utilized for agricultural purposes. The 2017 Lisabi Festival was widely adjudged as the best so far.
