Good news as first sickle cell patient gets cured with gene therapy

According to the result of a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, when the gene therapy is fully deployed, the patient would no longer have to battle the complications and pain resulting from the disease.
A team led by Pr. Marina Cavazzana in collaboration with Dr. Philippe Leboulch in October 2014 carried out gene therapy in the context of a phase I clinical trial/II in a 13-year-old patient with severe sickle cell disease. In September, scientists reported that gene therapy for sickle cell disease passed key preclinical test.
