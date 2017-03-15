Good Girls Don’t Fall for Okafor’s Law

This law is the reason most guys don't want their girlfriend hanging out with their ex because they know the power of the law. Okafor’s Law is first about having sex with someone who will take advantage of you over and over again because they believe they’ve got your password.
We think this is what Omoni Oboli was trying to depict in her forthcoming movie titled after this law.
We areinterested in seeing how the movie properly depicts this law. Okafor's Law of Congodynamics - C 1 P = C ∞ "It states that once a Congo has been shined once (C 1 ) , it can always be shined (C ∞ ) provided it was shined properly ( P) the previous times.(emphasis on properly). In other words, "....a woman once knacked, can be reknacked..."
The question really is can a good girl fall for Okafor’s Law? We doubt it because she wouldn’t even give you sex if you are NOT the man in the first place and if she did and you mess up, there goes your chance of marrying a 1000 yard wife material.
This is our take but we have seen many people argue this. Do you think good girls can fall for Okafor’s Law?
4 comments:
Lol, funny post. OF COURSE "good" girls fall for Okafor's law, the entire law was built based on experiences with so-called good girls. Now the entire premise of Okafor's law is based on the premise of "if", if you can shine a Congo well the first time, that Congo can be shined again by you so your first condition does not apply as if you can't sleep with the girl at all then obviously the law does not come into play at all. However "if" you can do it well then the so called good girl will not have any other experience and will always be coming back to the original Okafor, at best the good girl will end up with fellow good boys who cannot shine that thing like the original Okafor, so invariably, once the opportunity comes to be with Okafor, its usually a dine deal. Caveat: Every rule has an exception but as the say, the exception proves the rule...
Yup
Yes, even good girls can fall for Okafor's law
I fell for it and I'm a good girl....B4 u judge me, just hear me out
Femi was my 1st....1st kiss, 1st sexual experience was with him...I was totally down for him
Bt 4 yrs later, he chickened out and we stopped talking for over 3 months until one day wen he sent me a msg
He even came to visit me in the state where I was serving all the way from anoda state
I tot he was coming bak to me, we had sex twice
He showed all d signs of wanting us to get bak 2geda
Well, here I am...I prayed to God for mercy and change
I can say dat I'm a victim of okafor's law
He even took me out on Val day....wu does that to their ex
The law is da bomb! I write this with experience. Emphasis on properly shined
Post a Comment