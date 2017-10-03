'Going to prison was my punishment for sleeping with a married man'- accused blackmailer Stephanie Otobo says

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who alleged that she was having an affair with the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Suleman (which he denies), says going to prison for almost a week was her own punishment for sleeping with the married pastor.
Stephanie who will be addressing a press conference this morning, fulfilled her bail condition and regained her freedom after she had been remanded in police custody at Ikoyi prison since on Friday last week. Speaking to the press after her release, Stephanie said going to prison has made her closer to God
"Yes, I went to prison and I think that was my own share of punishment for rolling with a married man after knowing he was married. That was not the right thing to do. But I believed him because when a superior person that you look closer to God through tells you something, I would think he is right because he is like closer to God because what do I know"she said
She says in the midst of all the scandal, she wants only the truth to come out.
"I want the truth to come out. Nothing but the truth and people need to know who he really is. Is he a true man of God or he is just using women"she said
FLASH: @APOSTLESULEMAN Ms. Stephanie Otobo will address a press conference tomorrow at 10 am No.1 Festus Keyamo Lane, Anthony Village Lagos pic.twitter.com/UVaCksmnql— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) March 10, 2017
