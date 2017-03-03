 Goerge W. Bush praises Jimmy Kimmel's anti-Trump Oscars opening monologue | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 3 March 2017

Goerge W. Bush praises Jimmy Kimmel's anti-Trump Oscars opening monologue

Former US president George Bush was a guest on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Thursday where he told Kimmel that he saw his opening anti-Trump monologue at the Oscars and thought it was really good.

Bush laughed as Kimmel made fun of Trump but avoided mentioning his name in spite of the host's attempts to get him to mention the current president's name.


Kimmel proceeded to ask Bush how he dealt with jokes made against him while he was president especially when Will Farell's Saturday Night Live impression of him to which Bush revealed that he loved it.

"I love humor and the best humor is when you make fun of yourself," Bush said. And Kimmel replied, "Tell that to the president", throwing another jab at Trump.

Kimmel went on to make other comparisons between the former president and the current one. While Trump has complained about news networks and their coverage of him, Bush said he didn't ever watch television while he was in office. He also said he enjoyed attending the White House Correspondents Dinner. Trump on his part boycotted the Dinner after accusing the media of misrepresenting him.

Another contrast between Trump and Bush which the show revealed was in their opinion of The Wall Street Journal.Trump slammed The Wall Street Journal last year while Bush said he relied on the publication for his daily news.

Bush was on Kimmel's show to promote his new book, Portraits of Courage: Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors. It is a book containing oil paintings by the former president of members of the Armed Forces.

