Goalkeeper who killed his ex-girlfriend and fed her body to dogs returns to soccer

Upon his return from prison after serving seven years for killing his ex-girlfriend and feeding her to dogs, Brazilian goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes de Souza has been signed by Boa Esporte for two years.
Bruno who was once tipped to play for Brazil was released last month on a technicality with his lawyers preparing for an appeal.
In 2010, he was arrested and three years later found guilty of homicide, kidnapping and hiding the body of his ex-girlfriend Eliza Samudio. Read here
Despite fans and sponsors of the Brazilian second-division side criticizing the signing of the goalkeeper, in a lengthy post on its Facebook page, Boa Esporte’s president, Rone Moraes da Costa, says the team isn’t committing any crimes by signing the 32-year-old who formerly played for one of Brazil’s most famous clubs, Flamengo and was tipped to line up for the national team at the 2014 World Cup on home soil.
'Esporte Clube was not responsible for the release and freedom of the athlete Bruno,' da Costa said, adding that the club was 'giving work to those who intend to recover.”
Bruno 'deserves a new opportunity as a professional, 'the team said in a separate post. 'The club has no relation with Bruno’s personal actions, nor with his past, having hired only the professional.”
Bruno Fernandes de Souza is expected to be back in action within a month and a half.
