Sunday, 12 March 2017

GMG Records debuts new artistes with hot new singles

GMG records was Launched on 22nd January, we hosted key players in the industry and the press as we unveiled our Artistes, DJs and Ultra Modern Studio. Our goal is to surpass the industry's standard of music production and entertainment.
GMG records was founded by Right Bright @rightbrightofficial. Right Bright is an indigene of Imo state and grew up in Lagos state in a family of 6. Right Bright is a graduate of Business Administration in Nigeria after which he ventured into business, which has made him travel to major cities of the world. He has successfully made a reputable name for himself both in Nigeria and Abroad as an entrepreneur.                                                  

GMG records has four artists signed to its stable. 
EmexEot - @emexmusic
Still Kriss - @stillkriss
Famouz- @famouz_gmg
G sharp - @gsharpmicheal4real
GMG Records - @gmg-records

Our artists have been working tirelessly to bring you some new singles titled "Tonight" by Famouz @famouz_gmg and "Man" by G sharp @gsharpmicheal4real both singles were produced by Masterkraft and promises to be worth every download.

Follow this links to listen and download -

 Soundcloud
Man: https://soundcloud.com/freemedigital/g-sharp-man-prod-by-masterkraft

Tecno Boom Player

Man: http://android.tecno-boom.com:8080/BoomPlayer/share/shareCol?colID=59945

iTunes

Man: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/man-single/id1213872629?ls=1

Visit www.gmg-records.com/ for more details or contacts us via - 07087488566, 07065102357 Or Email - gmgrecords2017@gmail.com

Pictures from GMG Record's Launch

















Posted by at 3/12/2017 05:05:00 pm

