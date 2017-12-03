GMG Records debuts new artistes with hot new singles

GMG records was founded by Right Bright @rightbrightofficial. Right Bright is an indigene of Imo state and grew up in Lagos state in a family of 6. Right Bright is a graduate of Business Administration in Nigeria after which he ventured into business, which has made him travel to major cities of the world. He has successfully made a reputable name for himself both in Nigeria and Abroad as an entrepreneur.
GMG records has four artists signed to its stable.
EmexEot - @emexmusic
Still Kriss - @stillkriss
Famouz- @famouz_gmg
G sharp - @gsharpmicheal4real
GMG Records - @gmg-records
Our artists have been working tirelessly to bring you some new singles titled "Tonight" by Famouz @famouz_gmg and "Man" by G sharp @gsharpmicheal4real both singles were produced by Masterkraft and promises to be worth every download.
Follow this links to listen and download -
Soundcloud
Man: https://soundcloud.com/freemedigital/g-sharp-man-prod-by-masterkraft
Tecno Boom Player
Man: http://android.tecno-boom.com:8080/BoomPlayer/share/shareCol?colID=59945
iTunes
Man: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/man-single/id1213872629?ls=1
Visit www.gmg-records.com/ for more details or contacts us via - 07087488566, 07065102357 Or Email - gmgrecords2017@gmail.com
Pictures from GMG Record's Launch
