Gloryland celebrates at 25

The Ministry whose brand, drive and goal is entrenching practical and responsible Christianity was unveiled in January 12, 1992 and formally dedicated in March 8, 1992.
According to the founding pastor and General Overseer of the ministry, Dr. Iruofagha James, the most important aspect of the 5 days celebration is the charge for everyone to give more thanks and show more gratitude. “People who are not grateful to God for his faithfulness, goodness and mercies cannot expect more blessings from Him. It is God that has kept us till this moment and the importance of us celebrating our successes and milestones is that God has been our “Ebenezer." This is our time of celebration, and not just a celebration, it is our “Ebenezer –thus far the Lord has helped us”, he said.
Stating that in the last 25 years, there have been significant strides in growth and development, Pastor James prays and hopes that in the next decade, "we would strive to be quicker, greater and more impactful as a ministry to fulfill the mandate of God; doing the work of an evangelist, raising a people of His integrity and preparing them for His glory".
The anniversary, which coincides with the ministry’s annual summit will attract members and other participants from across the world and provide an atmosphere of fellowship and reunion.
Key activities lined up for the international summit and anniversary include musical concert, word ministration, awards, ordination, children’s fun fair and love feast.
Meanwhile, Pastor Tunde Bakare, who inaugurated the ministry 25 years ago, is expected as the guest speaker on Thursday, the second day of the programme.
Pastor I.S James hereby invites everyone to the celebration of God's faithfulness, as it kicks off today.
