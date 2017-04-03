Ghanaian president's daughter appointed to the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture

Ghana's Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherin Afeku has appointed Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Creative Arts Council. Gyankroma was on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, inaugurated alongside two other new members at a ceremony which held in Accra.
According to the minister, the three of them will select the rest of the Council’s members and also set up the right framework under the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture.
