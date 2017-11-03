Ghanaian Police crime officer describes a violent fight Tonto Dikeh had with her hubby, says she pulled out a gun

In the new video published online by Asempa News in Ghana, a man identified as Supt. Joseph Oppong, Crime Officer at the Madina Divisional Police is seen reading a statement allegedly written by Churchill during one of their fights in Ghana.
Reading from the statement with, Oppong said they received a call to Churchill’s Trasaaco estate in Ghana where they went in to find Tonto Dikeh in a rage, destroying items in the house because she claimed her husband was cheating on her.
Oppong said before they arrived, she had destroyed $15,000 worth of items and they had to restrain her adding that she had even waved a gun at one of Churchill’s bodyguards who tried to stop her from breaking the properties. Watch the video below.....
6 comments:
Which kind mouth wey this man carry?
following the nature of this conflict, priceurb will receive his comment for now
Lol now that is the tonto we know.fashii all dis repentant attitude she b showing.
She dey craze, when she dey enjoy the money she dey busy dey post rubbish online, but she can't just endure a mere cheating ordeal, if any woman spoil anything for my house because of cheating I go do am something wey she no go forget till she die, #golddiiggers
Two deep sides to every story. Tonto!
That's why am not easily carried away by sentiment.. one sided story is not what it takes to win a case. We all need to be rational in our judgement. She said it wasn't infidelity in her marriage that drove her away but rather physical abuse. She must have gotten those bruises in d process of destroying things is her own home. The bottom line of this story is dat Tonto is not yet ready to settle down. Aristo life still full her body. Tonto grow up and stop acting like a child. Marriage is not bread n butter and it's not a bed of roses.I can't completely nail Churchill at this point until this matter is concluded. Right now it's still inconclusive.
