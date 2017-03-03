Getnaira.net extends 100% profit promo till 10th March...Don't miss out!

This is a sponsored post...
Its no doubt, GetNaira is a platform with a difference, carefully & strategically regulating bonuses or rewards on the platform. The platform keeps growing and keeps getting stronger and stronger.
GetNaira.net is a platform which promises 60% profit of Provided Help in 20days. Plus other attached bonuses on referrals and quick actions when merged.
However, GetNaira community rolls out a special offer which promises a 100% profit on Provided Help in 10 - 15days with respect to PH plan. These promo offer is valid on all Provide Help (PH) request submitted, on or before 10th of March, 2017. Isn't that great? What are you waiting for? Provide Help now and get 100% profit.
GetNaira is certainly a big competition/challenge to other peer to peer platforms in Nigeria, especially MMM which is currently struggling to come back to operation.
60%...now 100% profit on PHs
N10,000 - N50,000 (GH in 15 days)
N51,000 - N200,000 (GH in 12days)
N201,000 - N2m (GH in 10days)
20% Referral Bonus
5% Bonus when you pay/confirm within 6hours of matching
Merging in 0 - 48hrs when you PH/GH.
To register, visit https://getnaira.net/register.
OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:
Premium SSL Certificate
24hrs Live Chat Support
Responsive Design
Strong Anti-fake POP team
However, always remember every internet activity has its level of risk and you are advised to participate with caution. Do not give your login details to anyone and always login to confirm claims of merging. Also, Getnaira.net warns against greediness in the community.
GetNaira also gives opportunity of becoming a manager if they are active and committed participants with at least 25 referrals with active PH. All you have to do is mail support@getnaira.net is you meet the requirements.
