 Get free slippers when you buy 2 trads on jayosbie.com. Valid till the 3rd of March | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 1 March 2017

Get free slippers when you buy 2 trads on jayosbie.com. Valid till the 3rd of March

Check out Jay Osbie’s new Trad collection, it’s absolutely awesome sauce. What’s more? If you order any two of the latest collection or the existing fanfavourites between now and Friday 3rd March, 2017 and you’ll get a FREE pair of Slippers available in size 42 - 45.
Also check out our latest shirts collection on jayosbie.com/shirts. Log on to jayosbie.com to place your orders. Delivery available to everywhere in Nigeria.

Follow Jay Osbie on Instagram for the latest style and trends instagram.com/jayosbie
CONTACT
jayosbie.com
info@jayosbie.com
BBM: 56173CE8
twitter.com/jayosbie
09027443744, 08028893212, 08028893133











Posted by at 3/01/2017 09:17:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts