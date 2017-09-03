Get empowered to start a business! 6000 empowerments and counting!: Be a art of this movement - "Own Your Life Global Campaign"

The Own Your Life Campaign' will be celebrating her One Year Anniversary this Sunday, the 12th of March 2017, in ABUJA! It's been one year of empowering people, raising leaders, grooming businesses, training trainers and breeding millionaires! And you too can be a part of this.
We currently have our presence in Abuja where our head office is located, Lagos, Benin, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Jos, Bayelsa, Gombe, Enugu, and many other states! This 1st Anniversary will launch us out Internationally starting with Kenya and Cameroon.
As a way of giving back, the organizers of this massive Campaign, have decided to empower 100 lucky people for free at the event, and to stand a chance of being selected, all you have to do is to BE AT THE EVENT! The event is ticketed and the cost of the ticket for YOU, getting the information via this medium will be N2,000 only UNTIL 11.59pm on Saturday the 11th of March, after that the ticket costs N5,000 only.
What to expect at the event???
- A minimum of 4,000 invited guests
- Special guests/Delegates in Government
- Awards
- A chance to be selected among those that will be empowered for free
- Celebrity guest appearances
- Some comedy
- Training by Business professionals
- Event coverage by some TV/Radio stations
- Lots more
How to get tickets for you or your loved ones???
Complete the Google form https://goo.gl/forms/fqWEI8qZhySYESXH2 to secure your ticket and we will get back to you.
NOT IN ABUJA???
Do not feel left out! You can become a part of the Global Campaign too. However, membership/partnership is based on ELIGIBILITY. Complete the same Google form https://goo.gl/forms/fqWEI8qZhySYESXH2 and further information will be sent to you.
Asides sponsorship interests, trainers, etc, We work strictly with two (2) categories of people who intend to benefit from our program...
1. People who have btw N40,000 to N500,000 or more to invest but do not know the best profitable business to invest in.
2. People who already have businesses/projects or business ideas, but do not have enough capital to sustain or start the business.
Do not fill the form if you do not belong to any of these categories, make sure you have a business plan or you are looking for a business plan.
Follow the instructions in the Google forms, visit www.c21fg.com for more information and share with loved ones who may need this.
