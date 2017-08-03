 German teenager stabs 9yr old boy to death and posts video of the incident on Facebook | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

German teenager stabs 9yr old boy to death and posts video of the incident on Facebook

Police in the small town of Herne, Germany have launched a manhunt to locate a 19yr old martial arts enthusiast and murder suspect named Marcel H who stabbed his 9yr old victim and shared the video on Facebook.

The body of the child was discovered by police in the cellar of a family home in the town shortly after dusk on Monday. As the boy was stabbed multiple times Marcel H. filmed his demise and posted the video on the so-called 'Darknet' - the lurid, unpatrolled side of cyberspace specialising in pornography, paedophilia, drugs and 'snuff' movies.


It was a Darknet user - who claimed to know the killer - who was upset by the images of the little boy who contacted police to tell them; 'I have just seen a boy murdered on the internet.' After commuting the murder, the killer logged into a chatroom and held up his bloodied hands to the camera. Police say the motive for the crime is still unknown.


Posted by at 3/08/2017 11:54:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts