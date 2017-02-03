Fur Coat thief arrested after posting photo of her wearing it on instagram

|Photo of a mink coat similar to one taken from the store
After the coat went missing, she denied knowing where the coat could be.
On Nov. 9, 2016, Chidowore had signed for a shipment of 14 items, including the mink coat she posted photos of herself wearing, and there was no one else at the shop at the time, the complaint says.
For reasons known to them, the company terminated Chidowore on Dec. 13, 2016, that was when her employer noticed that a $13,200 red mink coat from the brand Color Temperature was missing from the shop's inventory.
On Dec. 25, 2016, the employer saw Chidowore wearing the same missing coat in a photo she posted of herself on Instagram and alerted police, according to authorities.
Chidowore was arrested on Feb. 22, 2017, and charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, police said.
Chidowore’s attorney Kenneth Gilbert, claims his client was simply trying on the coat in the store when she took the said picture and did not steal it.
He also said Chidowore wears many expensive clothes, hence there is no way of knowing the coat came from Moda Operandi.
"The allegations are false. She is denying that she has done anything like this". "She's worked for some of the big name fashion stores in the country since 2003, and nothing like this has ever happened before. She had an assistant and intern and a new person, there were other people at the location when this allegedly disappeared.
"She is angry about this. I haven’t seen what they're talking about. In some cases, not necessarily this one, they do put coats on and take pictures with the company phone or iPad. When she came back to work, things were confiscated from her. There are some inconsistencies in what they're saying."She was released without bail and is due back in court on April 11, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's office.
1 comment:
LOL
From: zekylcious blog
Post a Comment