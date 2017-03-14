Friends mourn 14 year old kick boxer, who reportedly died after collapsing during national title fight (photos)

The fight which happened on Saturday, had to be stopped by the referee after he received so many blows to his body and then collapsed, and now friends early Tuesday morning have taken to social media to mourn Scott, who they say passed away last night.
As at press time,the West Yorkshire Police said he isn't dead but is in 'critical condition' and they won't treat the case as a suspicious one but his friends and fellow kickboxers say he died overnight.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said to Dailymail UK: 'At 1.20pm on Sunday, police were contacted by medical staff at Leeds General Infirmary reporting a 14-year-old boy who was in a critical condition after collapsing during an organised kickboxing contest at Alexandra Mill, Morley, on Saturday night.
'The family of the boy are at the hospital and have been spoken to by officers. Inquiries are being carried out into the circumstances.'Kickboxing clubs have also planned a one minute silence at their next fighting event in memory of the boy.
May his soul rest in peace.
See comments on social media by his friends below..
No comments:
Post a Comment