• The idea is to educate customers on the benefits of spring water compared to other packaged water; which is where Swan belongs. And to also recruit younger generation T.A, build affinity, and encourage consideration for Swan spring water brand.
2.0 Purpose and Objective:
• To re-introduce the brand name SWAN water into main stream conversations by demonstrating the quality assurance measures involved in the swan water production process.
• Create and ensure positive resonance for Swan water
3.0 Very Important:
• Link the brand to lifestyle.
• Own the post and be as dynamic, fun and engaging as possible.
• Be creative and think out of the box with the post provided.
4.0 Mandatory:
• Content delivery should ALWAYS be positive,with the requisite energy to ensure cut-through of key messages in a unique way.
• As often as possible, ensure the use of key Brand identifiers within delivery “…Stay Healthy, Stay Natural.”
• Keep language clean, dignified and professional at all times.
• Above all, be sure to have fun with the content and be as natural as possible.
5.0 Key messages:
• Swan natural spring water that has refreshed Nigerians for about 34 years is sourced from the natural Spring of Kerang hills, situated in the highlands of Mangu LGA of Plateau State.
• Swan natural spring water possesses distinctive qualities and health benefits like Magnesium, Sodium, Calcium, Bicarbonate, Potassium and other essential minerals which other bottled water brands do not posses.
• Swan table water passes through series of complex activity whereby absorbing natural minerals in its way.
• Swan table water is filtered through ultra violet light to destroy all microorganisms if present, it does not undergo any form of chemical treatment in this process.
• Make a healthy choice for your lifestyle today... Make the Swan Choice.
Fresh and Clean: The Spring Advantage
Water, as you know, is good for you, but do you know how well? Your everyday thirst-quencher is packed with body and mind benefits that make it the finest of health drinks. With every edible thing, the source of the water you take is important. While some people are aware of the health benefits of water, many are still ignorant about the adverse effects of unhealthy and unfiltered water.
You know that satisfying feeling that comes with an attractive meal; same should go for our water. I love my water sparkling and appealing to the eye. The refreshing nature of verified clean water is second to none.
The decision to drink pure natural water should not be over-emphasized as our whole lives depend on it. Clean natural water should be sourced from the purest supply and get to us without adulteration.
We are in charge of the health decisions we make but there is a reason our parents stuck to the natural SWAN bottled water sourced from the sparkling natural waters of Kerang hills inMangu Highlands, Plateau State. SWAN bottled water has been there for over three decades which adds credibility to its purity.
Swan Spring water is the natural way to hydrate your body and nourish your mind. Its sustainably sourced spring water possesses distinctive qualities with health benefits, like Magnesium, Sodium, Calcium, Bicarbonate, Potassium and other essential minerals that make the Swan Natural Spring Water, the Number one Water brand.
Make a healthy choice for your lifestyle today... Make the Swan Choice.
