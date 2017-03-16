 French govt issues terror attack warning after armed student opened fire at high school injuring eight people | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 March 2017

French govt issues terror attack warning after armed student opened fire at high school injuring eight people

A 17-year-old student has been arrested after a gunman opened fire at a school in the small southern French town of Grasse, Alexis de Tocqueville, injuring at least eight people including the headmaster. 
The teenager armed with a rifle, two handguns and two grenades has been arrested and a second is possibly being sought.


French officials also issued a warning for residents to remain inside. The government launched its mobile telephone application warning of a "terrorist attack"
Source - Reuters
