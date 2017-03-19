Frank Edoho reveals broadcaster, Ejike Ibedilo as the voice of Big Brother Naija

The rave to unravel the individual behind the Nig Brither voice continues and it's just got a new twist. A tweeter account @frankedoho believed to belong to the host of Nigeria's 'Who Wants To Be A Millionare' has revealed that he's not the voice of Big Brother Naija as many of his fans believe, rather it's the voice of broadcaster, Frank Edoho reveals broadcaster, Ejike Ibedilo.
Ejike is an Actor, On Air Personality and Event Compere who used to work at Cool FM, till 2011. Read the tweet after the cut..
