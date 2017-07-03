Four policemen killed, one injured following accident in Lagos

According to the Nation, three policemen died on the spot, the fourth died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) while the fifth officer, an assistant superintendent of police, sustained injuries and is being treated at LASUTH.
The driver of the lorry which caused the accident fled the scene immediately the accident occurred and is yet to be identified or caught as the lorry was not registered.
The command’s spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), confirmed the incident, saying;
"At about 1pm on Sunday, a team of Policemen attached to X Squad at the State Police Command while on surveillance and patrol duty along Isiwu road, Imota, Ikorodu were involved in a fatal motor accident leaving four police officers in the patrol truck dead.
“The police van had five policemen on-board and was allegedly hit by an unregistered 911 tipper and the driver, who could not be identified at the time of this report, fled the scene.
“It was disclosed that both vehicles were coming from opposite direction at a point near Isiwu town and they colluded, in the process three policemen died on the spot. As a result of that, traffic policemen were immediately dispatched to the scene.
An ASP with an Inspector who sustained serious injuries were rushed to LASUTH, Ikeja, where the latter died and the former is currently admitted.
“Meanwhile, corpses have been deposited at General hospital Ikorodu and LASUTH, Ikeja for autopsy. The police patrol truck and lorry have been towed to the division. “Investigation is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect."
