Found love again? Footballer Rio Ferdinand pictured leaving Kate Wright’s home after spending the night (photos)

Two years after the death of his wife and mother of his kids, Football star and TV Pundit Rio Ferdinand was pictured leaving the house of reality TV star Katie Wright in the morning after spending the night with her last week in pictures released today.
Former Man U captain, Rio Ferdinand, 38, whose wife died of cancer in May 2015, drove to Kate’s house on Wednesday after appearing on BT Sport and then left on Thursday — followed later by Kate, 25, in Brentwood, Essex.
His friends and family members are happy that he's getting his love life back on track once again.
A source close to the footballer said to Sun UK: “Rio went through hell when Rebecca died and he has been grieving for her for a long time, all while caring for their children.
“At times he has been to some very dark places. But he has pulled himself through and is now a great mum and dad, just as Rebecca said he would be. For a long time he couldn’t even think about the idea of another relationship. And he can’t bring himself to take off his wedding ring. But those closest to him are pleased to see him slowly getting closer to Kate. After everything he’s been through, he deserves to find some happiness.”
On how the pair met, the source continued:
“Kate had been keen to see in the New Year in style and so she flew to Dubai with her Towie co-star Amber Dowding and a few other girl pals. Rio was out there at the same time and Kate caught his eye. They got talking and hit it off immediately.
