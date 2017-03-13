 Former Zamfara state governor, Aliyu Shinkafi, his aides defect from PDP to APC | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Former Zamfara state governor, Aliyu Shinkafi, his aides defect from PDP to APC

Former governor of Zamfara State, Mahmuda Aliyu Shinkafi, and his political aides have defected from PDP to APC. Shinkafi who was the governor of Zamfara between 2007 and 2011, announced his defection at a press conference in Gusau yesterday.

Shinkafi said he decided to exit PDP due to the protracted leadership crisis that has rocked the party.


He also said that he moved over to APC so as to give his full support to the war against corruption being waged by the Buhari-led administration.

Among his political aides that defected with him are his former chief of staff, Musa Zubairu Nassarawa Mailayi, his deputy governorship candidate during the 2015 election, Malami Aliyu Yandoto and his former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mamman Bawa.
