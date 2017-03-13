Former Zamfara state governor, Aliyu Shinkafi, his aides defect from PDP to APC

Shinkafi said he decided to exit PDP due to the protracted leadership crisis that has rocked the party.
He also said that he moved over to APC so as to give his full support to the war against corruption being waged by the Buhari-led administration.
Among his political aides that defected with him are his former chief of staff, Musa Zubairu Nassarawa Mailayi, his deputy governorship candidate during the 2015 election, Malami Aliyu Yandoto and his former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mamman Bawa.
