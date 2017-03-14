Former White House Photographer for Obama takes a shot at Trump by subtly comparing him to Obama

Pete Souza, the former chief official White House photographer during
Obama's administration just posted an innocent photo of the former
president making use of his phone then he decided to throw in a caption
that seemed innocent but wasn't at all. He captioned the photo: "Glad he only tweeted out facts with his device".
His caption is a low-key jab at the current US President Trump who is known to tweet accusations and unverified claims. His followers caught the shade too and most commented, with quite a number of them using the hashtag #trumpisnotmypresident.
