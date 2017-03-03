Former President Obasanjo storms out of Police event after the organisers kept him waiting for over an hour

Obasanjo had arrived venue of the event which was at Federal Palace hotel but the IGP and other important officials billed to be at the event were not yet there.
He waited for sometime and after 90minutes stormed out telling the organizers of the programme to get themselves ready next time before inviting him over for any function
"Next time, before you call me, please be ready,” Obasanjo said as he stormed out of the hall. According to him, he was returning to Ota, Ogun state to attend a function he left midway just to attend the police event he was invited to.
The event which was billed to start by 10:30 a.m., did not kick off until 11:52 a.m..
No comments:
Post a Comment