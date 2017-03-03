There were media reports yesterday that Jonathan had prevailed on both men to resign their positions so that a new convention can be held were another chairman of the party would emerge.
However in a statement released by the acting publicity secretary of PDP, Bernard Mikko last night, Sheriff said the report is false.
“The general public, PDP members and the media are hereby informed that the issue of the National Chairman’s resignation as the political solution has never been discussed nor was it put up for discussion with former President and other stakeholders. The general public; PDP members nationwide and the media are hereby informed that shortly before the Court of Appeal judgement of 17th February, 2017; all parties and stakeholders agreed that on the receipt of the court of appeal judgement whichever way it goes; members will be prevailed upon and urged to support the judgement and orders of the court of appeal and rally round the successful party to conduct; as soon as possible a national unity convention for the election of officers; the modalities of which shall be worked out by all stakeholders of the party. As law abiding citizen and advocate of the rule of law, the National Chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff hereby calls on all stakeholders including but not limited to PDP governors; national and state assembly members; Board of Trustee members to make themselves available and give their input on how we can; as quickly as possible conduct a national unity convention; where our national officers will be elected. The National Chairman has promised and undertaken not to contest” he said
No comments:
Post a Comment