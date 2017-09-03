Former politician who shot at his son over land dispute, has been charged in court

He told the court that he fired at Ezekiel in self-defence, but his son claimed he intended to kill him. It was also reported that the veteran politician and farmer was also charged at the Eldoret law courts with refusing to have his fingerprints taken at the station.
Kibor denied the charges before principal magistrate Harrison Barasa saying: 'All that is not true, your honour.'
He was later released on Sh100,000 bond and ordered he return to the station for his fingerprints to be taken. According to the-star.co.ke, Kibor is involved in a dispute with his four sons over ownership of the 1,250-acre farm where the incident occurred.
The case will be heard again on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
