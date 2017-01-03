Former Permanent Secretary forfeits 47 cars to the Federal Govt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today disclosed that a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power, Godknows Igali, has forfeited 47 SUV cars to Federal government. The antigraft agency made the disclosure in a a report it submitted to Senate Committee on Financial Crimes and Anti-corruption today.
According to EFCC, the cars were seized at the Utako, Abuja residence of the former Permanent Secretary who is currently being investigated for alleged corrupt practices while he was in office.
