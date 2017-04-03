 Former NNPC GMD, Andrew Yakubu drags EFCC to court over forfeiture order | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 4 March 2017

Former NNPC GMD, Andrew Yakubu drags EFCC to court over forfeiture order

Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Andrew Yakubu has dragged the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to court over forfeiture order. LIB recalled that a Federal High Court sitting in Kano and presided by Justice Zaina Abubakar on Tuesday, February 14th, ordered the forfeiture of the sum of $9,772,00 (Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Seventy Two Thousand United States Dollars) and 74,000 (Seventy Four Thousand Pound Sterling) recovered from the former NNPC boss to the Federal Government.
In response, the former NNPC boss dragged the agency to another federal high court sitting in Kano State seeking redress on the forfeiture order. Counsel to Mr Yakubu, Mr Ahmed Raji, who spoke through Barrister Abdulkarim Maude said his client had applied for motion on notice seeking the court to vacate the forfeiture order earlier granted by Justice Zainab.

Confirming the development, spokesperson to EFFC in Kano, Idris Nadabo said the case is coming up on March, 7th, 2017 at the Federal High court sitting in Kano.

Operatives of the anti graft agency had on February 3, recovered the loot stashed in a huge fire proof safe at a house belonging to Mr Yakubu. The surprise raid of the facility was sequel to an intelligence which the commission received about suspected proceeds of crime believed to be hidden in the slums of Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna State.
Posted by at 3/04/2017 06:48:00 am

2 comments:

Nnenne George said...

Only in Nigeria dat a stone cold criminal will be making noise with impetus.. chai!!! Only in dis zoo called Nigeria.

4 March 2017 at 07:37
Anonymous said...

So he had the shameless face to go to court?

In China, it would have been one bullet to the back of his fat head as deterrence to other thieves but here, Patience Jonathan has set a precedence to thieves to be bold and try to get back what they stole, yet they are deacons in churches and sit in front pew.

4 March 2017 at 07:38

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts