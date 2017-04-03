Former NNPC GMD, Andrew Yakubu drags EFCC to court over forfeiture order

In response, the former NNPC boss dragged the agency to another federal high court sitting in Kano State seeking redress on the forfeiture order. Counsel to Mr Yakubu, Mr Ahmed Raji, who spoke through Barrister Abdulkarim Maude said his client had applied for motion on notice seeking the court to vacate the forfeiture order earlier granted by Justice Zainab.
Confirming the development, spokesperson to EFFC in Kano, Idris Nadabo said the case is coming up on March, 7th, 2017 at the Federal High court sitting in Kano.
Operatives of the anti graft agency had on February 3, recovered the loot stashed in a huge fire proof safe at a house belonging to Mr Yakubu. The surprise raid of the facility was sequel to an intelligence which the commission received about suspected proceeds of crime believed to be hidden in the slums of Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna State.
Only in Nigeria dat a stone cold criminal will be making noise with impetus.. chai!!! Only in dis zoo called Nigeria.
So he had the shameless face to go to court?
In China, it would have been one bullet to the back of his fat head as deterrence to other thieves but here, Patience Jonathan has set a precedence to thieves to be bold and try to get back what they stole, yet they are deacons in churches and sit in front pew.
