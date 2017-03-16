Former mother and son become father and daughter

The teen who is now 15 years old has chronicled their transitions on her Instagram account, and the two sat down for an interview with Australia’s “60 Minutes” to talk about the experience.
“I wanted to make my parents proud of who I am, but I thought that they would not like me,” Corey said about coming out as transgender.
Her mum Eric Maison, who used to go by Erica Maison, said that he was emboldened by his daughter's decision to be her true self. He wrestled with different emotions while deciding whether to transition or not.
Eric said:Eric Maison has since undergone a double mastectomy. He said he plans to stay together with his husband, Les, who supports his transition.
“The first feeling was relief, the second was terror,” he said. “Fear for what my future would hold, fear for how my family and children would, fear for what the rest of my life was going to look like.”
Eric's husband, Les Maison said:
“I fell in love with the person. She was beautiful as a woman, but equally beautiful on the inside,” “As long as Eric is happy with the appearance, Eric will be happy with what’s in her brain – or his brain.”
Eric who was a mother of five, now a Dad of five said he regrets not coming to terms with his gender identity earlier.
Eric Maison said:
“The only regret I have is not being educated sooner about what transgenderism was, so I could do it sooner,” .
Source: FNC
2 comments:
What exactly is this world turning into
Sick world.. too me a while to understand the headline
