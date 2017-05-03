Former Haitian President Rene Preval has died at the age of 74.

Preval was a central figure in Haitian politics from the early nineties through to his second presidency.
His legacy will always be tied to the 2010 earthquake that destroyed much of the capital, Port-au-Prince, killing more than 200,000 people and bringing the presidential palace crumbling to the ground.Haiti has been politically turbulent for much of its history since winning independence from France in 1804.
