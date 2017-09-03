Former Ghanaian president, John Mahama surprises wife with gifts

Yesterday, March 8, 2017, marked the International Women's Day Celebration and ex- Ghanaian president John Mahama reiterated his love for his wife by gifting her a handbag cake and flowers.
Mr. Mahama took to his Twitter page yesterday to post a beautiful photo of the special for his wife, Lordina. "Today is a special day for all women. A special handbag cake and flowers for a great mother and wife! @MrsMahama,' he tweeted.
An excited Lordina, also took to her Twitter page this morning to express her gratitude to her husband.
'Indeed a wonderful #InternationalWomensDay thanks to my one and only @JDMahama. May we all feel appreciated and loved everyday,' she tweeted.
