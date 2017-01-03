For anybody to say President Buhari should move out of office or be impeached is sad- Shehu Garba says

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Shehu Garba, says it is funny and unconstitutional for anyone to suggest that President Buhari who is currently in vacation in London, should resign or be impeached because he has extended his stay due to further medical check-up. In an interview with Aljazeera, Garba said;
"For anybody to suggest that the President should move out of office or be impeached is just sad, just funny, it is just riduculous. It is not warranted. It is not even constitutional".
Whats sad about it??? He should just honourably resign and take care of his health!!! Its health first before anything!!!
But he's not functioning na
...merited happiness
Shehu Garba tell ur oga not to come back again he is not working and he is badluck
Are u a lawyer shehu the man is unfortunately not strong enuf he shud resign and go and rest his fragile body we r all humans and one tin is sure dis buhari guy is not alrite say the truth.
Hey! Last time i checked, President Buhari said those same exact words to late President Yar'adua when he was in this same dilemma. Karma is really a wicked person o.
SEE HIS EVIL MARK ON HIS FOREHEAD
Nobody wants to impeach him. Allow him to continue resting in peace pls. Let him come back 2019..
Long live LIB
